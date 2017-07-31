Catholic Connection Wins Awards!

jrinaudo

The Catholic Press Awards were held in Quebec on Friday, June 23, 2017, with Catholic publications from across North America competing in hundreds of categories. The Diocese of Shreveport’s Catholic Connection took home three awards this year!

Click the links to read the winning entries.

1. Best Coverage of Pro-Life Issues – 3rd Place (Writers – Bishop Michael Duca, Kim Long and Jessica Rinaudo)

2. Best Diocesan Bishop’s Column – 3rd Place (Writer – Bishop Duca)