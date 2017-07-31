Catholic Connection Wins Awards!

July 31, 2017   jrinaudo   1 Comment
0817cpaawards

The Catholic Press Awards were held in Quebec on Friday, June 23, 2017, with Catholic publications from across North America competing in hundreds of categories. The Diocese of Shreveport’s Catholic Connection took home three awards this year!

Click the links to read the winning entries.

1. Best Coverage of Pro-Life Issues – 3rd Place (Writers – Bishop Michael Duca, Kim Long and Jessica Rinaudo)

2. Best Diocesan Bishop’s Column – 3rd Place (Writer – Bishop Duca)

3. Best Book Review Column – Honorable Mention (Writers – Kim Long,  Katie Sciba and Mike Van Vranken).

Congratulations to the Diocese of Shreveport and the Catholic Connection for a great showing on an international stage!

One Response to Catholic Connection Wins Awards!

  1. Kevin Dwyer says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Joann Crone asked that I write you about a possible article about the upcoming Saint Vincent de Paul “Poor Man’s Supper” on September 27, the feast day of Saint Vincent. This event, attended by Bishop Duca, will be proceeded by the “Friends of the Poor Walk” at Jesus the Good Shepherd. Please let me know your thoughts. Thank you.

