Catholic Connection Wins Awards!
July 31, 2017
jrinaudo
The Catholic Press Awards were held in Quebec on Friday, June 23, 2017, with Catholic publications from across North America competing in hundreds of categories. The Diocese of Shreveport’s Catholic Connection took home three awards this year!
Click the links to read the winning entries.
1. Best Coverage of Pro-Life Issues – 3rd Place (Writers – Bishop Michael Duca, Kim Long and Jessica Rinaudo)
2. Best Diocesan Bishop’s Column – 3rd Place (Writer – Bishop Duca)
3. Best Book Review Column – Honorable Mention (Writers – Kim Long, Katie Sciba and Mike Van Vranken).
Congratulations to the Diocese of Shreveport and the Catholic Connection for a great showing on an international stage!
