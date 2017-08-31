2017-2018 Diocese of Shreveport Seminarians

August 31, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Click the image below to download the PDF. Print it out, hang it on your refrigerator or somewhere else prominent and pray for these men. Consider sending them a letter of encouragement or a birthday card!

Posted in: Local News

