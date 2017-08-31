Catholic Charities Presents: Same Kind of Different as Me

jrinaudo

by Lucy Medvec

Catholic Charities of North Louisiana will be hosting private showings of the movie Same Kind of Different as Me in Shreveport and Monroe during the weekend of October 20-22. This movie is based on the New York Times bestselling book, which tells the true story of Ron Hall, an international art dealer, and Denver Moore, a homeless drifter, and their life-changing relationship.

The movie features Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight, and it shows how serving others can change a heart, a marriage and a community. The heartwarming story takes place in Fort Worth, with additional mentions of North Louisiana and East Texas. Book clubs across the country have given the story a “thumbs up.”

The private showings are made possible by the generous support of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Meg Goorley, Catholic Charities of North Louisiana’s Executive Director, sees the private showings as opportunities to start a conversation for change in our community.

“Every day, Catholic Charities is helping people like Denver Moore,” says Goorley. “We work together to give our clients education, assistance, and most of all, hope. I feel that this movie will inspire people to ask, what more can they do to help?”

Please join Catholic Charities of North Louisiana in attending a showing in either Shreveport or Monroe.

In addition to the private showings, Catholic Charities is also providing information for book study groups who want to read the book prior to the movie release. Details (date, time, location) for the showings can be found on the Catholic Charities’ website at www.ccnla.org. Tickets are available on a limited basis. For more information, contact the CCNLA office at (318) 865-0200 or email at info@ccnla.org.