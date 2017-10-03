St. Vincent de Paul’s Friends of the Poor Walk

jrinaudo

• The FOP® Walk/Run began in 2008 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, one of the oldest and most effective charitable organizations in the world.

• Funds raised are applied to a wide range of assistance for the needy and those living in poverty, including: housing assistance, disaster relief, job training and placement, food pantries, clothing, transportation and utility costs, care for the elderly and medicine.

• Each community’s Walk is organized and run by its own SVdP Conference or Council.

• Last year, our local Shreveport-Bossier Walk raised over $1,000 which was used to help those in need in Shreveport/Bossier City. Since the Walk began in 2008, more than $17 million has been raised.

• Walkers are encouraged to make a personal monetary donation and collect pledges from supporters.

• The website (www.fopwalk.org) offers more details, including all of the participating Walk locations that are currently registered across the United States.

Date: October 21, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Walk Location: Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (Bossier City) Main pavillion right next to the boat launch, just south of the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge.

Contact Brian Burgess

Phone: 318-746-1299

Mobile: 318-780-7755

E-mail: baburgess@gmail.com