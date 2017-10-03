Shreveport’s Brian Burgess Named Vice President for National Society of St. Vincent de Paul

jrinaudo

by Bonnie Martinez

Each year in September, hundreds of Vincentians gather for a national assembly to deepen their spirituality, form new relationships with Vincentians from across the country, and learn from their counterparts in order to better serve those in need in our area.

September is the chosen month for every national assembly because Vincentians celebrate the Feast Day of Blessed Frederic Ozanam, their founder, on September 9, and the Feast Day of St. Vincent de Paul, their patron saint, on September 27. The recent Society of St. Vincent de Paul 2017 National Assembly in Tampa, FL, also celebrated the 400th Anniversary of the Vincentian Charism.

The entire Diocese of Shreveport, and more specifically the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Shreveport, has another reason to celebrate. On September 2, Brian Burgess, former Diocesan Council President, parishioner of St. Jude Parish and a member of St. Jude’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference, was commissioned as the new Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Vice President. Even more remarkable is that Bishop Michael G. Duca was there to celebrate the Mass and conducted the commissioning ceremony for the new Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Council, including Brian as the National Vice President.

Brian’s focus during the first year of his six-year term as Vice President will be to facilitate the strategic planning process for the national council. This will be quite an undertaking as the national council strives to make the process as inclusive as possible, talking with Vincentians from conferences and councils from around the United States. Preliminary work has begun on developing the plan and how it will be used to help shape the vision for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul over the next six years.

“I am extremely humbled and honored that Ralph Middlecamp asked me to serve as National Vice President,” said Burgess. “Ralph is an outstanding Vincentian servant leader and will be a great President for us. I look forward to serving Vincentians in the Diocese of Shreveport and all around the country as we work to grow in our own spirituality and better serve those in need.”

On behalf of all Vincentians within the Diocese of Shreveport, we congratulate Brian on his national leadership role. Brian, your fellow Vincentians will be praying for you as you journey through your next six years as a servant leader.