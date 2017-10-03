Knights of Columbus Silver Rose Coming to Bossier City

jrinaudo

Prayer Service for Our Lady of Guadalupe Silver Rose

Christ the King Parish

October 28

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

between Masses

For 57 years, the Knights of Columbus have honored Our Lady of Guadalupe by carrying silver roses across all of North America. In each location the rose stops, the culture of life is promoted, thus the program is called “One Life, One Rose.” Every stop along the route of the Silver Rose Pilgrimage is an occasion for prayer and spiritual renewal centered on the rosary. This year, the rose will stop in Bossier City. Knights of Columbus and members of the community will escort the rose to Christ the King Parish for a prayer service on October 28. Please join them for this special occasion.