Deacon Duane Trombetta’s Internship at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans

Duane Trombetta was ordained to the transitional diaconate on June 24, 2017. This is one of the last and final steps he will take before being ordained a priest on June 9, 2018, for the Diocese of Shreveport.

As part of his last year before being ordained a priest, Deacon Trombetta has been taking part in a diaconate internship at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans in Shreveport. This is an opportunity for him to get a taste of parish life and develop a better understanding of what his priestly responsibilities will be.

“This is an opportunity to take my ministry experience beyond just the summer, and into the school year when Catholic schools are in session, when the deacons will have the opportunity to work with the school children, if they’re working at a parish with a school, and also see the parish ministry during the school year. That’s when the busiest time of all is,” said Trombetta.

He continued, “I think, ironically, some of the most normal and average days [of my work at the Cathedral] give the best sense of what priesthood is going to be like. For example, just an average day is difficult to plan on a calendar because there are many contingencies that arrive, such as funerals and pop in visits from parishioners in need. But it’s also possible to plan a daily schedule that incorporates prayer, office activities, preparation of homilies, administrative activities, service ministries and other recurring things.”

But his days are certainly not contained to the office. Many days Trombetta makes visits to the homebound, as well as those in nursing homes and hospitals. He also participates in the Cathedral’s daily Masses, serving as a deacon.

Deacon Trombetta’s even gotten in on the day-to-day running of the Cathedral, changing sanctuary candles and counting collections.

One unique project Trombetta has facilitated for the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans is working with Google to do an indoor view of the Cathedral interior and grounds. “There was an indoor, 3D, streetview photoshoot, and I walked them through the Cathedral, the prayer garden, the chapel, which they’ll be putting online, on Google maps, an interior set of three dimensional views of all our properties.”

Trombetta’s internship will be winding down this month, and he will be headed back to school to complete his final year.

“I’m very much looking forward to my last two semesters of school at Notre Dame Seminary,” said Trombetta. “This diaconate internship has given me a taste of what it’s like to serve at Mass and participate in liturgical ministry. And so, therefore, these last two semesters are going to be a little bit of a change in gears as I switch back to academic mode. But after this fall semester and next spring, God willing, I’ll be ordained a priest and begin participating in the ministry of priesthood and ministerial life in the Diocese of Shreveport.”

The prospect of becoming an ordained priest is now very real for Deacon Trombetta. His years of preparation will come to fruition on June 9, 2018. And while those first days and weeks of being a new priest may be both exciting and overwhelming, there is one thing he is really looking forward to.

“Getting to know the people of the parishes is going to be a real blessing for me. I look forward to participating with them in the high points of their lives – baptisms and marriages – and also working with them in the most difficult times of their lives, such as funerals and other struggles,” said Trombetta.

Please continue to pray for Deacon Duane Trombetta over the course of this next year. You can send him letters of encouragement at the seminary.

Deacon Duane Trombetta

Notre Dame Seminary

2901 S. Carrollton Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70118