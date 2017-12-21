Bishop Duca Visits St. Joseph School

December 21, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Bishop Michael Duca visited St. Joseph School on Friday, December 1, to celebrate Mass with the students. After Mass, he visited classrooms where he allowed students to ask questions and offer a blessing to all. He shared that his middle name is Gerard, because St. Gerard is the patron saint of expectant mothers.

Posted in: Schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>