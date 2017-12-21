Jesus the Good Shepherd School Receives a Big Texas Thank You

jrinaudo

Jesus the Good Shepherd School collected donations during their annual Grandparents’ Day celebration and book fair for St. Mary Catholic School in Orange, Texas. St. Mary’s school library suffered catastrophic loss during Hurricane Harvey with the majority of their school books being destroyed. JGS, with the help of the school community, was able to collect $1,000 in donations to send to St. Mary’s to help rebuild and replenish their school library. In return, JGS received a thank you letter and photograph from St. Mary’s School. JGS is grateful to be able to extend a helpful hand to our neighbors in need.