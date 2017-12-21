Day of the Dead at St. Fred’s

jrinaudo

by Grant Johnson, Spanish Club President at St. Frederick High School

The Day of the Dead is a time to celebrate the lives of those who have died. This tradition was Catholicized when the Spanish came to the Americas. It is filled with lots of color and joy. In the Mexican culture, death is not something that is filled with sadness, but a time to remember and honor our deceased loved ones.

The Spanish Club at St. Frederick High School created a traditional “Dia de los Muertos” altar with photos collected from students throughout the school. A large cross, paper flowers, sugar skulls, and many candles were placed on the altar as well. There was a book where students could write the names of their loved ones. The school chaplain, Fr. Jerry Daigle, brought the book with him to the altar and prayed over the names during Mass.

Our Spanish III and IV classes went to Our Lady of Fatima and Jesus the Good Shepherd schools to talk to them about the Day of the Dead. We explained the significance of the celebration and taught them the meanings of all the items on the altar.

Grant Johnson, the Spanish club president said, “Before my Spanish class at St. Frederick, I knew almost nothing about the Day of the Dead and the altar. I have developed an appreciation for this beautiful celebration and I am honored to share it with others.”

The St. Frederick High School Spanish Club has taken part in many other cultural activities as well, including visiting a Latin Food Restaurant to not only eat, but utilize our Spanish skills gained from our classes. We also went to see the movie Coco, a beautiful film by Pixar portraying the customs that make up the Day of the Dead.

St. Frederick High School was recently approved to create a new chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Los Guerreros de San Féderico (The St. Frederick Warriors).

At St. Frederick, we are gaining the Spanish skills necessary to go out into the world and work in the global economy we now live in.