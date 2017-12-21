St. John Berchmans Preps for Religion Scholars Bowl

jrinaudo

by Ashley Timmons

Former St. John Berchmans School principal, Jo Cazes, hasn’t gone too far. She is busy preparing for SJB’s Religion Scholars Bowl to be held February 1 during Catholic Schools Week.

This is the ninth year SJB has hosted this event. This year, SJB has invited five Catholic schools from around the state to compete. Students from Jesus the Good Shepherd School (Monroe), Our Lady of Fatima School (Monroe), St. Frederick High School (Monroe), St. Mary’s School (Natchitoches), St. Joseph School (Shreveport) and St. John Berchmans will compete by grade level, third through eighth, in the day-long event featuring religious education questions, team activities and skits about the Catholic faith.

The competition will be divided up into a written test, three oral rounds and a skit from each grade level.

Students will work in pairs to take the written test, which will consist of 30 multiple choice and true/false questions. The questions will be on the Mass, Sacraments, people, scripture and other general knowledge questions from religion books.

Moderating the event will be John Mark Willcox, Director of Stewardship and Development, from Diocese of Shreveport. Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Sr. Carol Shively, osu, Associate Superintendent Sr. Ann Middlebrooks, sec, and Deacon John Basco from Cathedral of St. John Berchmans will judge the event. Bishop Michael G. Duca will present the awards.

Cazes is excited about coming back to SJB to coordinate this school favorite for the ninth time. “This is such a great way to build community within our local parish, our diocese and the state,” said Cazes.