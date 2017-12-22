Pathways to Giving

jrinaudo

by John Mark Willcox

In addition to opportunities to donate to Diocesan Seminary Burses, (pg. 22), did you know there are a variety of burses and funds created for ministries of our faith community?

The Lucille and Joseph B. Cordaro Memorial Fund

Established in 1993 to assist with medical expenses incurred by clergy, this fund is a way to provide for a healthy future for our priests.

The Heller Trust

Established in 1991, the Heller Trust was created to provide for training and inservice costs for ordained deacons.

The K C Burse

Founded by the Knights of Columbus Council #1337 to serve as a special burse contributing to the educational needs of seminarians.

The Winston-Gandy Fund

Created in 1995, the Winston-Gandy Fund is a special fund designed to support seminarians in training to be ordained priests for the Diocese of Shreveport.

The Theresian Endowment

Created from the sale of St. Theresa Church in Shreveport, this special fund was created in 1990, and is dedicated to supporting area faithful choosing to send their children to Catholic elementary schools.

Daughters of the Cross Educational Fund

Established in 1998 by the pioneers of Catholic Education in our region, the Daughters of the Cross Fund supports Catholic education across our diocese.

Gifts are always welcomed to these meaningful vehicles of support for the work of Christ in our diocese. To learn more about how you can contribute to these funds, contact the Diocesan Office of Development, 318-868-4441.