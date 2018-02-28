God, Sex and the Church Series Launches to Great Enthusiasm

jrinaudo

by Fr. Matthew Long

Bishop Duca kicked off the 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae on January 25th, delivering a rousing call to courage to a packed house at

St. Joseph Parish, Shreveport. The laity were not the only ones to fill the pews, as priests from across the diocese also chose to participate in the opening of this most momentous year of Human Life. Drawing on the wisdom of the beatified Pope Paul VI, Bishop testified to the prophetic truth of his writings and presented a compelling vision of what it means to be a Catholic in light of human sexuality.

Bishop Duca’s use of the story of Moses’ encounter with the burning bush as an analogy for God’s love spoke most to my own heart. God’s love is a fire that gives life and light without consuming and eating up its host! We can have that same fire of God’s love if we give over our sexuality to Him, let Him temper, guard, and guide our passions for His ends and allow Him to instruct us in its uses. Ultimately, this obedience allows us to love in a way that will never leave us feeling empty, used and disabused, but fully alive. Our human sexuality is not a burden, a pleasure trap, or simply a biological fact. It is a flicker of the Eternal Flame, an energy that finds its full meaning within the light of its Maker, the one who wishes to set the world ablaze!

I exhort you, my brothers and sisters, to keep this fire burning and continue to participate in the God and Sex series as it continues on the 25th of each month. February saw the great success of Dr. David Parker speaking on the medical aspect of human sexuality with his talk on fertility, Natural Family Planning and the Church. This month, Dumb Ox Ministries will be offering a parish mission at St. Joseph Parish, continuing in the same vein of the Bishop and Pope Paul VI, bringing to light the truth of human sexuality in light of the Gospel. I leave you with the words of St. Paul: “What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, do; and the God of peace will be with you.”

Click to view Bishop Duca’s talk online!