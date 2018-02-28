A Message from Bishop Duca About the Diocesan Stewardship Appeal

jrinaudo

Thank you to all of our Diocesan Stewardship Appeal donors who have provided their financial support since Appeal Sunday occurred last month on February 11. Your generosity has my sincere appreciation and has helped our Appeal off to a good start on this year’s campaign. Thank you and God bless you for your support!

Please know that we still have a long way to go before we reach our pledge goal of $1,500,000. The month of March is always a very important time each year for our Appeal, as follow-up efforts are taking place in each worship location to secure additional gifts to this combined effort to serve the needs of the people of our diocese. Please take some time now to consider how you can help our faith community become “One Church, One Family” with your 10-month pledge to support our array of Appeal ministries. You may click here to make your pledge online, or you can give by phone this year simply by texting “duca” to 41444.