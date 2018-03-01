Catholic Charities “Bingo” Heads to Eastern Deanery

jrinaudo

by Lucy Medvec

Get ready to yell “BINGO” for Catholic Charities! Catholic Charities of North Louisiana’s popular Bingo fundraiser is heading to Northeast Louisiana. Bingo on the Delta will be held on Saturday, April 7th, at 6:00 p.m. at the West Monroe Convention Center.

After having two straight years of sold-out Bingo events in Shreveport, CCNLA’s Executive Director Meg Goorley felt it was time to bring bingo to the Monroe/West Monroe area. “Bingo on the Bayou has been an extremely popular fundraiser for Catholic Charities,” said Goorley. “Our guests always have fun at this event and they especially love seeing their priests in a more casual setting. The Monroe office is serving more and more people every month, so this event will raise much-needed funds for our programs and clients.”

Bishop Michael Duca and priests from parishes in the Eastern Deanery will serve as bingo callers, with John Mark Willcox, Development Director for the Diocese of Shreveport, serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets to Bingo on the Delta are $50 each (includes dinner and two bingo cards) and can be purchased online at www.ccnla.org or by calling 318-865-0200. Table sponsorships are also available for $750, $1,000 and $1,500. Bingo on the Delta will feature dinner and prize raffle, and is for guests 21 years and older. There will also be a raffle drawing that evening for a framed George Rodrigue “Blue Dog” print. Raffle tickets are $10 each and the winner need not be present to win.

All event proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities’ programs and clients served by the Monroe office. For more information, to purchase tickets or become a table sponsor, contact Lucy Medvec at 318-865-0200 ext. 101 or lmedvec@ccnla.org. •