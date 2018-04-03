Mardi Gras Gala Celebration at St. Ann, Ebarb

jrinaudo

St. Ann Church in Ebarb celebrated their annual Mardi Gras Gala on February 11 with a huge crowd. Delicious cajun food was devoured by all and a parade with music was the entertainment of the evening. Beads, flowers, a treasure chest, pictures and a blessed evening was had by all. And, last but not least, was the crowning of a new Mardi Gras King, Louis Procell, and Queen, Pearl Sepulvado!