Mardi Gras Gala Celebration at St. Ann, Ebarb

April 03, 2018   jrinaudo   No comments

St. Ann Church in Ebarb celebrated their annual Mardi Gras Gala on February 11 with a huge crowd. Delicious cajun food was devoured by all and a parade with music was the entertainment of the evening. Beads, flowers, a treasure chest, pictures and a blessed evening was had by all. And, last but not least, was the crowning of a new Mardi Gras King, Louis Procell, and Queen, Pearl Sepulvado!

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>