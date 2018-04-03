Service Project at St. Lucy Parish

April 03, 2018

St. Lucy Parish worked on their Service Project in support of the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART), a non-profit advocate for victims and their children in North Central Louisiana who are touched by domestic and dating violence. On March 4, PSR students and parishioners helped sew and make “comfort bears” for the children that DART helps.

