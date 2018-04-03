PSR Provides for Nursing Home

April 03, 2018

The residents of St. Josephs Nursing Home were paid a visit by the St. Matthew PSR classes. Residents received sweet treats and goodie bags filled with socks and handkerchiefs, purchased with money raised by the students through their “Soup for Socks” fundraiser.

Posted in: Local News

