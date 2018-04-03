Ashes at St. Francis Medical Center

April 03, 2018

Ashes were distributed on Ash Wednesday following Mass at St. Francis Chapel. Fr. James Dominic and Fr. Philip Theempalangattu also distributed ashes to patients and team members at St. Francis Medical Center. Pictured: Fr. James Dominic places ashes on Sr. Mary Ann Sepulvado.

