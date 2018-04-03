Youth Learn About Seder Meal

April 03, 2018   jrinaudo   No comments

On February 25, members of St. John the Baptist Parish attended the Faith, Food and Fun Youth Seder Meal coordinated by Yvonne Busby, Jean Rains and Angelique Mitchell. All enjoyed the experience of the Passover Seder.

