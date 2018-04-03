Youth Raise Funds for Pregnancy Center

April 03, 2018   jrinaudo   No comments

St. Jude Youth participated in distributing baby bottles to be filled with change in support of The Care Pregnancy Center.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>