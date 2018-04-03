Taste of St. Paschal

April 03, 2018   jrinaudo   No comments

The St. Paschal Junior High Youth recently served drinks to the parishioners during the Taste of St. Paschal. This annual potluck meal features favorite ethnic dishes from the parishioners.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>