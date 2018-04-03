PSR Prayer Charts at St. Pius X

jrinaudo

St. Pius X Parish begins every year in Parish School of Religion (PSR) with a prayer chart. The chart has all the prayers listed at the top by grade. On the side of the chart it has the children’s names listed by age. Every time a child recites a prayer to their teacher, they get to place a star by their name under that prayer. Every year they have to start over, reciting again all the previous year’s required prayers, too. Once they have all their stars, they receive a certificate and a coupon. This is something our SPX children look forward to and work hard on every year. Congratulations to the first round winners! They received their certificates during Mass !