Black History Month Celebration at Sacred Heart in Shreveport

April 03, 2018

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shreveport celebrated Black History Month with a special program honoring Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, February 25, at 2:00 p.m. The program included Music from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Crosby Family singers and Shachiri Henderson. Will Parker shared the story of Dr. King along with the “I have a Dream” speech. A special presentation honored Isaac Palmer for his many accomplishments and as the first African American CEO of Christus Health System of North Louisiana.

Local News

