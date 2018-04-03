Confirmation Retreat

April 03, 2018   jrinaudo   No comments

The Confirmation Class from St. Joseph Parish in Shreveport joined students from the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans for a retreat at The Pines Camp in preparation for their upcoming Confirmations.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>