Diocesan Pro-Life Oratory Contest Winners Announced

by Anthony Fabio

The Shreveport-Bossier Pro-Life Oratory Committee has announced the local winners of its high school oratory contest. Celeste Lirette, a junior at Loyola College Prep, won first place with her insightful presentation about Pope Paul VI and his encyclical Humanae Vitae.

He predicted 50 years ago that artificial contraception would lead to a devaluation of human life, which unfortunately has come true beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. In some countries, China for example, the government has tragically mandated forced contraception, abortion and sterilization. Celeste was awarded $500 for her speech and will advance to the State Finals in Baton Rouge in May.

Second place honors were captured by Zaige Wills, a junior at Byrd High School. Zaige pointed out that the babies who are aborted could have been adopted and gone on to have happy and productive lives. He said a baby who was aborted could have discovered a cure for cancer. God has placed each child here for a reason and each one deserves the right to life. Zaige was awarded $200 for his stirring presentation.

The competition was held April 10, 2018, at the Catholic Center in Shreveport.

Now in its 30th year, the contest challenges students to consider the bioethical issues of abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, and fetal stem cell research from a pro-life perspective.

The contest is non-denominational and was sponsored locally by the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport. Bishop Michael G. Duca considers the contest an important component of the whole spectrum of respect life and encourages all young people to make their voices heard on these important issues.

State and National sponsors are the Louisiana Right to Life Federation and the National Right to Life.

For more information, contact Anthony Fabio, awfabio2@hotmail.com.

Visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SBProLifeOratoryCommittee/