Jesus the Good Shepherd School Celebrated Holy Week

jrinaudo

Jesus the Good Shepherd School 5th and 6th grade classes carried on the tradition of performing the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week in JGS Gym. The reproduction of the Passion of Jesus Christ was reenacted with great reverence, spirit and devotion by our JGS students. JGS is extremely proud of their students and teachers who put so much time and preparation into the production each year! They are thankful to be able to share this blessing with the rest of the school and community.