Dismuke Selected for Summit at John Hopkins University

St. Frederick High School student, Alyssa Dismuke, has been selected to participate in a Student Leadership Summit at John Hopkins University this summer. Alyssa was nominated by Mr. Dan Lindow because of Alyssa’s academic dedication and interest in neurosurgery. Alyssa was 1 out of a 140 plus students selected from around the world to attend this summit.

Recently, Alyssa won an Oratorical Speech contest hosted by the City of Monroe. Alyssa was invited by Mayor Jamie Mayo to recite her speech at a Black History Month Program in Monroe. Her award winning speech is titled, “Stop the Violence.”