Community Members Share Professions at SJS Career Day

jrinaudo

On April 6, St. Joseph middle school students spent their morning learning about various careers. Doctors, dentists, construction managers and bankers – to name a few – were on hand to present to groups of students, giving them a glimpse into the life of each presenter.

“Our students loved the career day event. We are so grateful to all the community members who took time to be here and open our students’ eyes to so many potential careers,” said Principal Dr. Judith McGimsey. “It is important that middle school students are thinking about the future and planning for the path they want to take.”

Students rotated to different stations; at each they were informed about the education requirements, day-to-day tasks, and some interesting things about each career. The adults encouraged students to ask questions, and many brought props that students enjoyed. Dr. Angela Cush-John, pediatrician at Mid-City Pediatrics in Shreveport, brought x-rays of a broken arm. Dr. Jennifer Henley, D.D.S., walked students through the rigors of dental school and showed off several tools and instruments she uses in her daily practice.

SJS is so thankful to all the professionals who were there to share their specialties with our students.