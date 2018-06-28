by John Mark Willcox

The late Bob and Peggy Semmes were a faithful Catholic couple who spent their worship lives both at St. Joseph Parish in Monroe and St. Paschal Parish in West Monroe. They were most generous to include plans in their will to establish a special burse to support vocations and seminarians. Their son, Our Lady of Fatima parishioner, John G. Semmes, read to me directly from their legal will stating that these funds would be used “to help any young men who are seeking the priesthood, but might not have the funds to do so.”

Now, as part of the Diocesan Seminarian Burse program we have added another burse to this overall effort, as the newly created Bob and Peggy Semmes Memorial Burse stands ready to complete the final wishes of this giving Catholic couple.

Supporting the ministry of providing for our future priests remains vitally important to Catholics across our diocese. How can you help? Thanks to the generous people of our diocese, there are now a group of burses created to assist in this critical ministry. Contact the Diocesan Office of Church Vocations to learn more about our various burses and choose the ones you would like to contribute to. No gift is too small and every donation is tax deductible.

Help grow the dreams of people like Bob and Peggy Semmes, an active Catholic couple dedicated to serving the Church, both during and after their time here on earth. May our Lord bless them and all of our burse donors. •