Christian Service: Feeding the Hungry

by Jane Snyder

You pray for the hungry. Then you feed them. This is how prayer works.” – Pope Francis, 4-18.

Nine months ago, September 27, 2017, was an exciting day in the lives of Shreveport and Christian Service. On that day, the community gathered to cut the ribbon and open the doors to the new facility of one of the oldest and most faith-filled non-profits in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The excitement was palpable as Christian Service became the food and clothing piece of the collaboration of non-profits on Levy Street at Hope Connections.

Since then, over 200 hungry men, women and children have come there each day to eat hot meals in an atmosphere of “Dignity, Love and Hope.”

Christian Service serves a hot breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and a hot lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 364 days a year. They also serve over 500 clients a month in their free clothing facility.

Fr. Murray Clayton brought Sr. Margaret McCaffrey to Shreveport in 1970. She began serving hungry children breakfast and that was the beginning of the Christian Service ministry. Since then they have served over three million meals and have welcomed those who are struggling in our community.

There are many opportunities to share your “time, talent and treasure” at Christian Service. Volunteers are needed every day to help prepare and serve the meals. There are also opportunities on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to help organize the clothing facility. Donations of food, clothing, and, of course money, are always needed.

If you are interested in helping, please go to the Christian Service website at www.christianservicela.org, or contact Al Moore, the executive director at al@christianservice.org.

And remember Matthew 25, where Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me.” •