World Youth Day and Mission Trip

by Jamie Jett

I would like to invite you to join a once in a lifetime mission trip sponsored by St. Jude Parish. The mission team will be going to Boquete, Panama to do mission work and Panama City to attend World Youth Day. The team will travel by air to Costa Rica, then by private bus to Boquete, Panama. This is where the team will stay for four days to do mission work. Two days will be spent at a rural orphanage with children ages infant to 18-years-old, painting, playing with the children, cooking and praying. After that, the team will spend two days on the Comarca, where the indigenous Ngobe Indians live and are the poorest people in Panama. The Comarca is two hours away from Boquete, on a beautiful mountain that in contrast has thatched houses. Here the team will paint two small cinderblock buildings, hang shower curtains and provide linens for sleeping areas. These small buildings house 32 to 40 children for the week because they have to walk four hours one way to school, many months in very heavy rain.

During time in Boquete, the team will stay in comfortable accommodations and meals will be provided. Boquete is a beautiful, quaint, small town where many Americans retire. It is a wonderful place to stay while doing mission work. It is quite a contrast to where the team will work. After the mission work is done in Boquete, the team will travel to Panama City for World Youth Day and stay in a hotel close to World Youth Day activities. During these three days, the team will go to the Youth Day Festival, Stations of the Cross, Walking Pilgrimage and Mass with the pope. On return to Costa Rica, the team will attend Mass at a historical Catholic Cathedral and visit the central market.

This mission trip is for high school students age 15 and older and adults. Team size is limited to 16, please make your $500 non-refundable deposit as soon as possible to reserve your spot. Cost for the trip is $2500. If you would like a flyer, please e-mail Brenda Lites at blites@suddenlinkmail.com, or Jamie Jett at jamiejett@pickitforward.com. •