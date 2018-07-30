Well Wishes from Fr. Phil

by Fr. Phil Michiels

Bishop Duca has been a bright pastoral light in the administration of the diocese. I am very appreciative of his initiative in bringing Catholic Charities to the diocese, his respect for his clergy and his willingness to be present to parishioners in the diocese whenever possible.

Personally, I felt an instant rapport with Bishop Duca from the first time we met. I felt privileged to serve as a member of the College of Consultors, the Diocesan Clergy Personnel Board, the Priests Council and the Clergy Retirement Board. I value his acceptance of my voice and advice in the concerns of these important groups.

I value most of all his visitations to the parish for special occasions, which included the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation and his dining with parish staff members.

Again on a personal level, as well as pastoral, I valued his presiding for a special Mass celebrating my 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood and the special Mass celebrating my “official retirement” after completing my 12th year as a very happy pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Shreveport.

I send my prayers and best wishes to Bishop Duca as he begins a new chapter in his episcopacy as Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.