jrinaudo

by Fr. Rothell Price

World Mission Sunday Collection

Collection Dates: October 20th & 21st

Announcement Dates: October 7th & 14th

Together with young people, let us bring the Gospel to all.” This is the chosen theme for World Mission Sunday and Collection this year. World Mission Sunday is far more significant and personal than we may realize. Jesus’ great commission to his disciples after his resurrection was, “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” Matthew 28: 19-20. By divine grace, each one of us is that particular disciple commissioned by the Lord to go forth as His personal agent of glad tidings. That is what World Mission Sunday is about. Every one of us, out of love for our crucified and risen Savior, is an evangelizer, a bringer/bearer of the good news of salvation in Jesus Christ. Participation in the World Mission Sunday Collection is a significant way that we fulfill our God-given mandate as a unique and particular disciple, and as a disciple joined in mission to all other disciples of the Lord.

Pope Francis encourages us to bring this Gospel to all people, together with our inspired and inspiring young people. In this time of heart-wrenching news of clergy sexual misconduct and ineffective decisions to correct those horrors, there is good news and good reason for us to keep moving forward. Jesus Christ and his Church is the healing and transformation that all of humanity needs. The World Mission Sunday Collection, along with our other second collections, shows the true face of our Savior and His Church. Our mandate is to heal and transform. To make use of a quote from Pope Francis, “For those who stand by Jesus, evil is an incentive to ever greater love…”

Especially in these troubling times: “Be a voice for mission in Latin America; Be a voice for mission in Europe; Be a voice for mission in Africa; Be a voice for mission in the Pacific Islands; Be a voice for mission in Asia.” And be a voice for the mission of Jesus Christ right here at home. Your steadfast and generous participation in this work of the Church, now, in these times, spreads the authentic Gospel of the Lord’s mercy and compassion. Your unflinching loyalty to Christ and his Church corrects the distorted doings of those who have gone astray. Through your contribution to the World Mission Sunday Collection, be the true face and voice of Jesus Christ, in the Church, in our nation and to the world. Please give generously to the World Mission Sunday Collection.