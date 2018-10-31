Saying Yes to Embrace Grace!

jrinaudo

by L’Anne Sciba

On October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, the fifth Embrace Grace Baby Shower was sponsored by the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and Mary’s House. Thirteen young mothers were honored because they are carrying babies in tough circumstances, but they said “YES” to the invitation to attend 12 classes at Mary’s House – classes that introduced them to Jesus, new people, practical information and the Church.

What is just as wonderful is that women and men from eight parishes in the diocese and other groups in Shreveport said “YES!” to pray, bring gifts and/or to attend this Embrace Grace Baby Shower.

The Embrace Grace vision is to give single, pregnant women a church to go to for spiritual, emotional and physical support. The Embrace Grace mission is to inspire and equip the Church to love single and pregnant young women and their families. Both the girls and the people of the Church step out of their comfort zones to make an Embrace Grace class and baby shower happen. Thank you for your prayers, gifts, work and attendance at the Embrace Grace Baby Shower.