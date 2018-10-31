Cathedral Launches New Podcast Mini-Series Highlighting Shreveport 1873

jrinaudo

The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans will have a special podcast mini-series during the month of November entitled, No Greater Love: Shreveport 1873. The series will commemorate the 145th anniversary of the Yellow Fever epidemic in Shreveport, which ended in mid-November 1873. That epidemic witnessed the deaths of five Catholic priests and three religious sisters from the Daughters of the Cross. Each episode will highlight a different Shreveport “martyr to his charity,” in the order of their deaths: Fr. Isidore Quemerais, Fr. Jean Pierre, Fr. Narcisse LeBiler, Fr. Louis Gergaud, and Fr. Francois LeVezouet. The podcast series is being produced by Fr. Peter Mangum, Ryan Smith and Dr. Cheryl White, who are authoring a book on the priests and the other religious of 1873 who sacrificed their own lives in the service of others. It will be available in the iTunes store and on the Cathedral website.