Catholic Charities Announces New Development Director

jrinaudo

Catholic Charities of North Louisiana (CCNLA) recently announced that Tiffany Olah has joined the organization as the new Director of Development and Communications.

As Director of Development and Communications, Olah will not only be responsible for maintaining donor relations, coordinating with community outreach programs and creating public awareness, but will also be responsible for annual social events that support Catholic Charities, such as Bingo on the Bayou and Lights of Broadway.

Originally from Florida, Olah resides in Shreveport with her husband and daughter while her son is a student at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. She is excited to bring her communications and public relations knowledge to Catholic Charities and eager to work with those at Catholic Charities.

“I am honored to be part of such a diverse staff that genuinely cares about what they do and who they do it for,” Olah said.

For more information about CCNLA, visit www.ccnla.org or email questions to development@ccnla.org. You may also call 318-865-0200 or visit CCNLA on Facebook or Instagram.

Catholic Charities of North Louisiana was established in 2010 through the efforts of the Diocese of Shreveport. It continues to uphold its vision of investing in people to alleviate poverty, distress and injustice. •