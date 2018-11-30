SJS Students Attend Annual Vocations Luncheon

jrinaudo

As part of National Vocations Awareness Week, St. Joseph Catholic School has annually held a vocations luncheon that allows middle school students to visit with men and women of the diocese who have answered God’s call to priesthood, the diaconate or religious life. The event is held at the St. Joseph Church Family Life Center, includes lunch and provides a casual atmosphere for conversation about vocations. The students who attend have voluntarily expressed an interest in speaking with the priests, deacons, seminarians and sisters, and they dine in separate rooms to allow for more intimate conversations about each type of vocation. Fr. Matthew Long, pastor of St. Joseph Church, was in attendance, as well as seminarian Jeb Key, Deacon Bill Roche, Sr. Anna Maria Iannetti, OLS, and two novices. Fr. Long makes regular visits to religion classrooms throughout the year, as well. During National Vocations Awareness Week the students enjoyed visits from Fr. Matthew Long, Fr. Fidel MondragÓn, Fr. Biju Kuriakose and Deacon Bill Roche.