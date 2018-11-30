Loyola Student Organization Hosts Meal Drive

jrinaudo

Loyola College Prep student organization Flyers Aiding the Hungry (F.Ai.T.H) holds an annual event serving the Shreveport and Bossier City communities just in time for the holidays.

On December 3, F.Ai.T.H. will serve over 900 baskets from the Loyola gymnasium. Meals come in baskets filled with canned goods, bread and ham – all supported by fundraising, donations and sponsorships.

The community is invited to sponsor a basket for $30 which helps to cover the cost for its contents. Supporters are also encouraged to donate goods and children’s toys for various ages. Over its near three decades of operation, approximately 87,000 people have been fed on F.Ai.T.H. Day.

In addition to its chairmen and officers, over 55 percent of the student body helps distribute the baskets. Santa Claus even makes an appearance to hand out toys to children in attendance.