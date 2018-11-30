St. John Berchmans School’s Principal Deason Earns Doctorate

jrinaudo

Jennifer Deason, principal of St. John Berchmans Catholic School in Shreveport, graduated on November 17 with her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Louisiana Tech University.

Deason has always believed her faith is the reason she is where she is. She said, “My Catholic faith has always been an integral part of my life. We prayed nightly family rosaries and we went to first Friday Masses at 6:30 in the morning. I feel my parents instilled in me such a deep love and respect for my faith.“

She attended Louisiana Tech University, and eventually Louisiana State University (LSU), where she graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She began teaching in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System upon her graduation. She then went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education in School Counseling from LSU.

After relocating to Sulphur, Deason completed additional graduate coursework at McNeese State University in Lake Charles. In 2008, she began working as a middle school counselor in the Calcasieu Parish School System, and in 2010 was named Calcasieu Parish Middle School Counselor of the Year. She then went on to be awarded Louisiana Middle School Counselor of the Year.

Shortly after receiving this award, Jennifer and her family relocated to Benton, moving away from her parents, siblings and the close knit Catholic community she had always known. Longing to find a sense of Catholic community in their new location, Jennifer and her husband, Chris, enrolled their boys in Catholic school and she began working in the Diocese of Shreveport school system.

Initially, she completed a long-term substitute teaching position for the 2010-2011 school year as a 5th grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School. The following school year, Jennifer accepted a counseling position at St. John Berchmans Catholic School. After Jennifer obtained the Educational Leadership I certification, she became Assistant Principal. She also obtained her dual certification as a National Certified Counselor and a National Certified School Counselor.

In 2014, Deason began the Educational Leadership doctoral program with Louisiana Tech University, and in 2017, she was promoted to principal of St. John Berchmans School.

Deason emphasized, “When it came time to choose my dissertation, I wanted my topic to be something that would help me as a Catholic school leader.” Her research focused on factors influencing parental school choice in North Louisiana.

On October 4, she successfully defended her dissertation before her doctoral committee and officially completed her doctorate. On November 17, she walked across the stage at Louisiana Tech for the “doctoral hooding” ceremony and received her diploma in Ed.D in Educational Leadership.

Deason said, “I feel God has led me to where I am supposed to be, doing His work in our Catholic school, where I am able to integrate my faith, family and profession all into one.”