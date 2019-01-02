Priestly Vocations Bloom from Louisiana Tech University

jrinaudo

by Brother Mike Ward, OFM

On Saturday, November 10, Fr. Luke LaFleur presided at the wedding of Abbey Simoneaux and Jack LaFreniere. This was Fr. Luke’s first wedding as a priest, as he was just ordained this past May at the Cathedral in Alexandria. Both Abbey and Fr. Luke were students at Louisiana Tech and very active members of the Association of Catholic Tech Students (ACTS) at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center in Ruston.

Bro. Michael Ward, OFM, the Campus Minister at St. Thomas, served as deacon. This was the first time that Bro. Michael and Fr. Luke celebrated a Mass together. Bro. Mike was Fr. Luke’s spiritual director at Louisiana Tech as Luke discerned his vocation to the priesthood while studying electrical engineering.

The stoles they both wore were handmade by Suzi Broussard of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. They were gifts to Fr. Luke from his fellow classmates who were members of ACTS and attended Tech. Suzi was able to stitch each of their signatures on the inside of the priest’s stole to commemorate

Fr. Luke’s ordination.

Over 50 ACTS alumni attended the wedding at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Destrehan, LA. At the moment three students from ACTS and Louisiana Tech are studying for the priesthood in Louisiana! •