87 Year Old Loyola Grandmother Loses Home in Devastating Fire

jrinaudo

In times of celebration and in times of sorrow, the Loyola family can always count on a rallied community to provide love and support. Word traveled that Marilyn Pettiette, grandmother of 15, including seven Loyola alumni, lost her home and all possessions in a devastating fire in November.

Born in a small town in Minnesota during the Great Depression, this sweet 87-year-old participated in the Rosary Group for 10 years while her grandchildren attended Loyola. Marilyn faithfully prayed for the students and community of Loyola and continues to do so as prayer requests are made known to her. When the Flyers received word of the fire, immediate brainstorming efforts went into place to provide assistance in some way.

Over the past year, the Pettiette family has created a YouTube channel entitled “Three Generations Singing.” The channel features songs which showcase the musical talents of Marilyn, a former music educator with Caddo Parish, and an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Currently, the family has released over 30 videos that feature three generations of musical talent.

Loyola took note of this 87-year-old grandmother’s special presence on YouTube and decided to host a 24-hour video marathon devoted to building views on the family’s channel. Students, faculty, parents and alumni committed to watching several of the videos on December 12. If views should reach a necessary quantity, the channel can be monetized for revenue in an effort to provide assistance for Marilyn.

Please join the Loyola family in building views for “Three Generations Singing.” Simply search for “ThreeGenerationsSinging” with no spaces on YouTube, and watch the delightful musical presentations. •