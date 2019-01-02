Grant Gives Garden to St. Frederick High

jrinaudo

Dan Lindow was a Mini-Grant Recipient from the Junior League of Monroe. With the funds made available through the grant, Dan was able to purchase a greenhouse for St. Frederick’s Science/Botany/Garden club! The Parents Association donated seeds and supplies to help him see this project through. With the help of Tierny Gammage, Anna Grace Gill and Olivia Letlow, they were able to grow a variety of vegetables the last couple of months! Once the vegetables are ready to harvest, they will be donated to Grace Place Ministries, a local soup kitchen in the Monroe area. A big congratulations to Dan and his students for their selfless project to give back to the community! •