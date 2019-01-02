SJB Students Win Big at Science Olympiad Invitational

jrinaudo

St. John Berchmans School’s (SJB) Science Olympiad Team competed at the Harmony Invitational in Fort Worth, TX, at the Harmony School of Innovation on Saturday, December 8. They competed against 14 highly competitive Texas schools and received medals in six events.

Coach Amy Knight remarked, “Participating in Invitationals gives our team members an extra opportunity to compete at a high level of competition. We gain experience and learn something new with every competition.”

The team will compete in Houston, TX, for the Anthony Invitational this month and then the regional competition will follow in March. In April, SJB Science Olympiad Team will defend their 10 time title in the State Tournament in Hammond, LA. •