OLF Students Win Patriotic Contest

January 02, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

Our Lady of Fatima School’s Kindergarten through 4th grade students participated in a contest on patriotism hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Kindergarten students had to color the American flag; 1st – 2nd graders had to draw the American Flag; and 3rd – 4th graders had to draw a historic event. Three students placed.

