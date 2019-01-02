SJS Dedicates Memorial to Msgr. Clayton

jrinaudo

As pastor of St. Joseph Parish and School from 1969-93, Msgr. Murray Clayton was many things to many people: shepherd, storyteller, father, musician, counselor, activist and friend. Three years after his passing, he has been honored for his role as a dear friend to the Hispanic community both here and in Mexico, and as a shepherd of this parish.

In the 1970’s, Msgr. Clayton instituted a “Gourmet Club,” which is still going strong today. Recently, when the St. Joseph Supper Club (formerly the Gourmet Club) sought to honor his memory, they chose to purchase a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who appeared to St. Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531. On December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph Parish and School gathered to dedicate the statue, beginning with a Mass in Spanish, concelebrated by Fr. Matthew Long and Parochial Vicar, Fr. Fidel MondragÓn. The SJS fourth grade Spanish class sang, “La Guadalupana” after Communion. After Mass, those gathered moved outside to the door of the Adoration Chapel, where the statue now stands.

The plaque on the statue reminds viewers of Our Lady’s patronage, as well as the years of service offered by a beloved pastor. It reads, “Our Lady of Guadalupe Patroness of the Americas ‘I am your merciful Mother’ in memory of Rev. Msgr. C. Murray Clayton Pastor 1969 – 1993.”