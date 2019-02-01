St. John’s Second Graders Welcome Newly Baptized Babies

February 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

St. John Berchmans School’s 2nd grade First Holy Communion class created cards for the newly baptized babies at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. They delivered the cards to Family Life Director, Dotye Sue Stanford, who will deliver them to the families.

