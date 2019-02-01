Gill Selected to Sing in All-State Choir

jrinaudo

St. Frederick High School student Anna Grace Gill was selected to participate in the LA-ACDA All-State Choir in November where she had the privilege of working with world-renowned composer, Z. Randall Stroope. This also qualified her to represent SFHS at the District One Honor Choir at the University of LA at Monroe in January. Anna Grace is the daughter of Mitchell & Monique Gill. Pictured are Anna Grace, her mother Monique Gill, and Jennifer Patterson, SFHS choir director.