Gill Selected to Sing in All-State Choir

February 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

St. Frederick High School student Anna Grace Gill was selected to participate in the LA-ACDA All-State Choir in November where she had the privilege of working with world-renowned composer, Z. Randall Stroope. This also qualified her to represent SFHS at the District One Honor Choir at the University of LA at Monroe in January. Anna Grace is the daughter of Mitchell & Monique Gill. Pictured are Anna Grace, her mother Monique Gill, and Jennifer Patterson, SFHS choir director.

Posted in: Schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>