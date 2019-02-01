JGS School Announces Pre-K 2 Program

jrinaudo

Coming August 2019, Jesus the Good Shepherd School is excited to announce the expansion of their successful pre-kindergarten program to include Pre-K2. The Pre-K program at JGS currently consists of two sections of Pre-K3, two sections of Pre-K4 and will now include two sections of Pre-K2. Children who are 2 years of age by September 1, 2019 will be eligible for enrollment. Registration for the Pre-K2 program will begin in February. For inquiries, please call the JGS school office at 318-325-8569.