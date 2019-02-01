Joe Landreneau Inspires Faith and Law at Loyola

jrinaudo

by Bianca Stakes

Joe Landreneau joined the Loyola family as a law teacher after years of work as an attorney in private and public legal practice. Devoted to Catholicism and law studies, he has brought a special experience to learning the ins and outs of court proceedings.

Landreneau began his secondary education career as an instructor in Huntington High School’s law and business magnet program before bringing his expertise to Loyola in August. The Flyers always strive for academic excellence, but the objective of secondary education for Landreneau goes beyond curriculum and straight to the hearts of students.

“I see teaching as a service-oriented opportunity,” Landreneau said. “Serving the underlying mission of the Church and the community of Shreveport by building strong, ethical leaders for the future matters to me.”

Landreneau’s course design has students starting the fall semester focused on court proceedings and finishing the spring semester focused on a business law perspective.

Each of his law studies students participates in Mock Trial, which allows students to develop greater knowledge of court proceedings in civil and criminal cases. Students are also encouraged to participate in Loyola’s inaugural Flyers and Buyers business expose in the spring to present business pitches to a panel of established entrepreneurs.

Landreneu’s involvement in Mock Trial pairs with service as an assistant coach on the football team. He believes this additional time with students invites further engagement in the classroom and more opportunities to be the example of faith he has in Catholic education.

“We’re on a mission to build the kingdom of God, and that’s not something that just happens by chance. You have to work at it and develop habits along the way,” Landreneau said.

“There are teachers from when I was in Catholic school that helped me develop habits that have served me well, particularly when I’ve been in professional environments that have been hostile to my faith. That’s what I see as important in this very formative time of life, during their high school years, and if they can form those habits now, when they go off to college and off to start working in a professional environment, they can carry that faith life with them.”